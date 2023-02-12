Two eatery staff arrested for serving hookah in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 11

The police arrested the manager and assistant manager of Le Antares restaurant in South City, here, for allegedly serving ‘hookah and its flavours’ to customers without any license.

Investigating officer Sub-inspector Mahinder Singh said they raided the restaurant and recovered three hookahs and three packets of hookah flavours. The suspects have been identified as Salamat Ali (manager) and Ranjeet Singh (assistant manager).

A case under Sections 6, 7, 20, and 24 of the Tobacco Act, 2003, and 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the duo at the PAU police station, Ludhiana.