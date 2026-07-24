Two elections in five days: Ludhiana softball body plunges into governance crisis

With two elections to select office-bearers within five days, the Ludhiana District Softball Association has plunged into an administrative crisis.

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Each of the two groups who conducted the elections claims to be the legitimate governing body of the district unit. The unprecedented development has left the Punjab Softball Association (PSA) facing the difficult task of deciding on recognition even as the sports fraternity urged the state body to resolve the impasse without delay to safeguard interests of the players.

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The first elections were held on July 15 at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Punjab Agricultural University. They were chaired by outgoing president Abhinash Chander Maini. A general body was elected unanimously.

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According the organisers, the general body unanimously elected Jagroop Singh as president, Ranjit Singh as general secretary and JK Sharma as treasurer for a term from 2026 to 2030. Danish Grewal and Ajit Pal Singh were elected vice-presidents, and Satbir Singh Gill, Harpreet Singh and Nirmaljeet Kaur were chosen as joint secretaries. Sachin Thakur and Abhijeet Anand were elected executive members.

However, the situation took a dramatic turn five days later when another faction of the softball fraternity conducted elections on July 20 at Preplife Convent School, Ram Nagar, Bhoapur. In the meeting, Bharat Dua was elected unopposed as president.

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The other office-bearers elected during the meeting include Kulwant Dhaliwal (secretary); Aashish Sawhney (treasurer); Harmeet Karu Waraich, Anuja Kaushal, Gumeet Kaur, Minakshi Ahuja and Harneet Singh (vice-presidents); Suresh Kumar, Sunita Kumari, Aashutosh Gupta and Radha Kaushal (joint secretaries); and Surender Singh and Rajinder Singh (executive members).

Representatives of the government, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) schools participated in the electoral process, reflecting broad support from the district softball fraternity.

The second elections were conducted under the supervision of Karnish Gupta, Returning Officer, Punjab and Haryana High Court. According to a communication issued by the PSA, the elections were held in the presence of observers Ashwani Kumar Rauni, president, Punjab Kho-Kho Association, as special election officer (SEO) appointed by the Punjab Olympic Association, and Nirmal Singh, vice-president, Softball Association of India. Senior office-bearers of the state association, deputed by PSA general secretary Sukhram Singh, were also present.

The PSA communication maintained the elections were conducted strictly in accordance with the association’s constitution and election rules in a free, fair and transparent manner, lending credibility to the proceedings.

Before the July 20 elections, the Punjab Softball Association had formally written to the Punjab Olympic Association (POA) requesting the deputation of an observer to ensure transparency and fairness in the electoral process, indicating the importance attached to the exercise.

However, the rival claims have sparked a controversy.

A senior PSA official threw his weight behind the elections held on July 20.

Sukhram Singh, secretary, PSA, asserted that the elections conducted on July 20 were strictly in accordance with the constitution and election rules of the association, and were therefore valid. He maintained the elections held on July 15 were not conducted as per the constitution and were illegal and invalid.

Rejecting the validity of the July 20 elections, Jagroop Singh asserted that the POA had no jurisdiction over elections of district sports associations.

“The POA has nothing to do with district body elections. It can only guide or assist the state association. The elections held on July 15 are the legitimate polls as all stakeholders of the district softball fraternity were present and participated in the process,” Singh said.

With two committees now claiming to represent district softball, the issue has assumed significance for the future of the game. Recognition by the PSA will determine which committee will be authorised to conduct district championships, select teams for state competitions and administer the sport locally.

Members of the sports fraternity have appealed to the PSA to resolve the matter expeditiously and in accordance with its constitution. They cautioned that prolonged uncertainty and administrative rivalry could adversely affect district-level competitions, player selection and developmental activities.

They said the priority should be ensuring uninterrupted opportunities rather than prolonged organisational disputes to ensure the well-being of hundreds of aspiring softball players.

All eyes are now on the PSA, whose decision is expected to determine the future administrative structure.