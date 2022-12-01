Two end their lives in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 30

Two persons died by suicide in the city on Wednesday.

A 20-year-old married woman, Sonampreet, ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her in-laws’ house in Ladhowal.

Ladhowal SHO inspector Jasdev Singh said kin of the deceased levelled allegations of dowry harassment against the deceased’s in-laws and accordingly after recording the statement, a case would be registered against her in-laws.

As per the deceased’s kin, her husband had went abroad a few months after solemnising marriage and he was not taking care of her.

In another case, 30-year-old Badal Kumar died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence in Hakikat Nagar on Wednesday. He was working as a driver with a private company. His meagre income was said to be the cause behind the extreme step. Suspecting no foul play, the Haibowal police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.