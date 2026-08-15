Two ex-Doraha rowing centre trainees bag national silver

Two former trainees of the Doraha rowing centre, who shifted base after the facility was closed, bagged silver medals at the 27th National Sub-Junior Rowing Championship held in Kolkata last week.

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The achievements come even as the players were forced to find a place to train after being left in the lurch due to closure of the Doraha centre.

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Along with silver medallists Tejinder Singh and Daljit Singh, state’s Ekamjot Singh clinched a gold medal at the tournament. Simran Kaur and Mehakpreet Kaur brought home bronze medals.

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Tejinder Singh, Daljit Singh and Ankush Singh had started their training at Doraha and later tried to move to the Bathinda rowing centre, which they found shut due to a shortage of equipment. Unfazed, they contacted the Ferozepur centre, only to get the same answer — another closed facility.

They only found a training facility after the situation came to the notice of Jasvir Singh, general secretary, Punjab Rowing Association.

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He called the players to his centre at Moga, where they had been training for the past three months. Jasvir Singh arranged their training, diet and accommodation from his own resources.

“Talent should not go to waste with the closure of a centre. I couldn’t see their careers ending abruptly. The children were practising at Doraha and when the centre closed, they were left without any facility. At Moga, we provided them training and support,” Jasveer Singh said.

Tejinder Singh and Daljit Singh recalled their journey to the podium.

“Jasvir sir brought us to Moga and took care of our training, food and accommodation. It is because of his support that we could compete and win silver at the nationals,” said the young enthusiastic rowers.

Jasvir Singh said it was “sad” that the state had just two functional rowing centres — Ropar and Moga.

“Factually speaking, Ropar is the only full-fledged centre. At Moga, the situation is not very good. We have to depend on NRIs and locals to arrange equipment for our players. A lot of times, we make our own arrangements and bear the costs,” he added.

“There is practically no equipment at Bathinda and Ferozepur centres, due to which they are non-functional. Amritsar centre has not started yet. Because of this, the state has slipped to the fifth position nationally. With proper facilities, we could have easily been on the first or the second position,” he added.

He said there was no dearth of talent in the state. “But without basic infrastructure, students are not getting opportunities. The shortage of equipment and coaches is the main reason for the decline. Doraha centre was once active. After the coach was transferred, no new posting was made and the centre became non-functional. Similar issues have led to the closure of Bathinda and Ferozepur centres,” he rued.

Jasvir Singh said that for rowing to grow in the state, the government needs to restart closed centres and provide equipment.

“We don’t need big infrastructure. Basic boats, oars and coaches in every zone will help,” he said. He added that many students have left the sport in the past year due to lack of facilities in their districts.