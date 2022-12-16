Two excise officials held by VB for accepting bribe of Rs 5 lakh

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 15

The Economic Offence Wing of Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday arrested two senior officials of the Excise and Taxation Department, Ludhiana. The duo was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

The officials have been identified as Excise and Taxation Officer Sandeep Singh and Inspector Vishal Sharma.

The VB said both officials were apprehended on the complaint of Ravinder Kumar, a resident of Sarabha Nagar. The complainant had told the VB that the above officials had recently conducted a survey of his firm and in order to forgive penalty, they had demanded Rs 15 lakh as bribe. After negotiations, the duo had reduced the amount to Rs 10 lakh.

Today, the officials had called the complainant to receive Rs 5 lakh as the first installment of the bribe. Accordingly, the VB laid a trap and the moment the officials were accepting the bribe, they were caught by Vigilance sleuths in the presence of government witnesses Pardeep Kumar, a principal at a government school, and Sonu, an Agricultural Development Officer in Ludhiana.

A case under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the officials.