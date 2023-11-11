Two farm fire incidents, AQI remains poor

Ludhiana, November 10
Today only two cases of stubble burning were reported in the district. Ludhiana received rainfall today that might be the main reason behind the same. A total of 1,108 cases have been reported so far. The average air quality index (AQI) recorded today was 267.
The AQI at 8 am today was 265, at 10 am 266, at 2 pm it was recorded 271 and at 4 pm it was 267. The AQI remained in the poor quality.
No FIR for burning stubble has been lodged in the district so far.
Till now, six prosecutions have been filed under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and no FIR has been filed under Section 188 of the IPC (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).
A total of Rs 7,35,000 has been imposed and Rs 82,500 has been recovered as environmental compensation.
