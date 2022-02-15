Two farmers held, 15 others booked for attack on Sucha Ram Ladhar

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, February 14

Acting swiftly on the complaint of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Gill Sucha Ram Ladhar, who was injured in an attack on Sunday evening, the police have arrested two young farmers and booked 15-20 other unidentified assailants in the case.

Ladhar, 63, a retired IAS officer, was attacked by a group of locals when he was canvassing at Kheri village, near here. While his Toyota Innova, in which he was travelling, was damaged, the saffron party’s nominee suffered minor injuries, following which he was rushed to the local Civil Hospital. The former bureaucrat was discharged from the hospital after treatment late Sunday night.

Officialspeak On coming to know about the incident, our force immediately swung into action. Besides ensuring safe passage of the victim to the hospital and his timely medical aid, the main assailants were also taken into custody. Anybody breaking the law and order and indulging in violence will be dealt with sternly. Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Commissioner of Police

Those arrested have been identified as Jagwinder Singh (30), alias Raju, resident of Humayunpura village, and Lavjit Singh, (25), resident of Jhameri village in Ludhiana. Both are farmers.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 307, 341, 323, 506, 427, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Section 3 of the SC and ST Act, 1989, against Raju, Lavjit and 15-20 unknown persons. “Both the main accused were immediately arrested by the police and are being questioned,” a senior police officer said.

According to the police, the incident occurred when some Kisan Union activists, belonging to the Ugrahan group, started opposing Ladhar during an election meeting.

“The security personnel deployed with the candidate were able to keep the protesters away. On his return journey, his vehicle was mobbed and damaged. His security personnel managed to get him safely shifted to another vehicle after a minor scuffle,” the police informed, while adding that senior police officers rushed to the spot and started investigation.

A 1991-batch retired IAS officer of Punjab cadre, Sucha Ram Ladhar is contesting his maiden election against another retired IAS officer and sitting Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid (61). A former MLA Darshan Singh Shivalik (66) of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Jiwan Singh Sangowal (58) of the Aam Aadmi Party, Rajeev Kumar Lovely (54) of the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, Gagandeep (30), alias Sunny Kainth, of the Lok Insaaf Party, Balbir Singh Alamgir (58) of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Dr Brijesh Bangar (45) of the Peoples Party of India (Democratic), Jaswinder Singh (47) of the Bahujan Mukti Party, Darshan Singh (34) of the Aam Lok Party United, and Independent Rajinder Singh Singhpura (61) are also in the poll fray.

In 2017, Vaid, who was allotted ticket after much deliberations this time in the second list of the Congress released on Tuesday night, had defeated Sangowal by a margin of 8,641 votes, by polling 67,927, accounting for 37.83 per cent vote share, against 59,286 votes, constituting 33.01 per cent of the total polled votes, secured by Sangowal. Shivalik had ended third with 46,476 votes, accounting for 25.88 per cent vote share. All other seven candidates, including BSP’s Bikker Singh, who had polled 3,455 votes, accounting for 1.92 per cent vote share, had lost their security deposits while 1,647 voters, constituting 0.92 per cent, had opted for “none of the above” (NOTA).

In 2012, when this rural seat held its maiden election following delimitation, Shivalik had trounced Congress heavyweight Malkiat Singh Dakha.

This time, the voter count has registered an increase of 30,339 votes, accounting for 12.72 per cent, as compared to 2,38,420 voters listed here in 2017.