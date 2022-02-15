Two farmers held, 15 others booked for attack on Sucha Ram Ladhar

Retd IAS BJP nominee from Gill was injured on Sunday night

Two farmers held, 15 others booked for attack on Sucha Ram Ladhar

Farmers protest arrest of fellow brothers outside the Sadar police station in Ludhiana on Monday. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, February 14

Acting swiftly on the complaint of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Gill Sucha Ram Ladhar, who was injured in an attack on Sunday evening, the police have arrested two young farmers and booked 15-20 other unidentified assailants in the case.

SR Ladhar at Civil Hospital in Ludhiana on Sunday.

Ladhar, 63, a retired IAS officer, was attacked by a group of locals when he was canvassing at Kheri village, near here. While his Toyota Innova, in which he was travelling, was damaged, the saffron party’s nominee suffered minor injuries, following which he was rushed to the local Civil Hospital. The former bureaucrat was discharged from the hospital after treatment late Sunday night.

Officialspeak

On coming to know about the incident, our force immediately swung into action. Besides ensuring safe passage of the victim to the hospital and his timely medical aid, the main assailants were also taken into custody. Anybody breaking the law and order and indulging in violence will be dealt with sternly. Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Commissioner of Police

Those arrested have been identified as Jagwinder Singh (30), alias Raju, resident of Humayunpura village, and Lavjit Singh, (25), resident of Jhameri village in Ludhiana. Both are farmers.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 307, 341, 323, 506, 427, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Section 3 of the SC and ST Act, 1989, against Raju, Lavjit and 15-20 unknown persons. “Both the main accused were immediately arrested by the police and are being questioned,” a senior police officer said.

According to the police, the incident occurred when some Kisan Union activists, belonging to the Ugrahan group, started opposing Ladhar during an election meeting.

“The security personnel deployed with the candidate were able to keep the protesters away. On his return journey, his vehicle was mobbed and damaged. His security personnel managed to get him safely shifted to another vehicle after a minor scuffle,” the police informed, while adding that senior police officers rushed to the spot and started investigation.

A 1991-batch retired IAS officer of Punjab cadre, Sucha Ram Ladhar is contesting his maiden election against another retired IAS officer and sitting Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid (61). A former MLA Darshan Singh Shivalik (66) of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Jiwan Singh Sangowal (58) of the Aam Aadmi Party, Rajeev Kumar Lovely (54) of the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, Gagandeep (30), alias Sunny Kainth, of the Lok Insaaf Party, Balbir Singh Alamgir (58) of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Dr Brijesh Bangar (45) of the Peoples Party of India (Democratic), Jaswinder Singh (47) of the Bahujan Mukti Party, Darshan Singh (34) of the Aam Lok Party United, and Independent Rajinder Singh Singhpura (61) are also in the poll fray.

In 2017, Vaid, who was allotted ticket after much deliberations this time in the second list of the Congress released on Tuesday night, had defeated Sangowal by a margin of 8,641 votes, by polling 67,927, accounting for 37.83 per cent vote share, against 59,286 votes, constituting 33.01 per cent of the total polled votes, secured by Sangowal. Shivalik had ended third with 46,476 votes, accounting for 25.88 per cent vote share. All other seven candidates, including BSP’s Bikker Singh, who had polled 3,455 votes, accounting for 1.92 per cent vote share, had lost their security deposits while 1,647 voters, constituting 0.92 per cent, had opted for “none of the above” (NOTA).

In 2012, when this rural seat held its maiden election following delimitation, Shivalik had trounced Congress heavyweight Malkiat Singh Dakha.

This time, the voter count has registered an increase of 30,339 votes, accounting for 12.72 per cent, as compared to 2,38,420 voters listed here in 2017.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Only BJP can save Punjab from the scourge of drugs, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

2
Punjab

Punjab vital for national security; needs stable government: PM Narendra Modi

3
Trending

No, it wasn't Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra said 'I love her' to this woman, speaks his heart out in recent video

4
Haryana

Kala Ramachandran appointed first woman Commissioner of Police of Gurugram

5
Punjab

Not allowed to fly to Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar: Punjab CM Channi

6
Nation

Govt to ban 54 Chinese apps posing threat to national security

7
Entertainment

Did Madhubala marry Kishore Kumar in anger? Actress sister says 'in her last days she cried in loneliness as the singer had no time for her'

8
J & K

Watch: Elderly Kashmiri woman's English takes social media by storm

9
Punjab

Charanjit Channi will run a govt of small and medium traders and farmers, Rahul Gandhi says in Hoshiarpur

10
Nation

Woman killed over 20-year-old daughter's WhatsApp status in Maharashtra

Don't Miss

View All
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their soulful message
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...
Trending

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

No, it was not Shilpa Shetty, know with whom Raj Kundra falls in love with, speaks his heart out in this recent video
Trending

No, it wasn't Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra said 'I love her' to this woman, speaks his heart out in recent video

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days
Himachal

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days in Himachal

First biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs
Himachal

Himachal's first biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO
Nation

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin
Sports

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

Top Stories

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Rules out using the military and says the emergency measures...

Omicron found in 95 per cent of samples in Mumbai in latest genome sequencing

Omicron found in 95 per cent of samples in Mumbai in latest genome sequencing

The omicron variant had triggered the third wave of the coro...

Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Mumbai in underworld-linked action

Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Mumbai in underworld-linked action

About 10 locations are being covered in Maharashtra's capita...

Active Covid cases in country decline to 4,23,127

Active Covid cases in country decline to 4,23,127

347 more deaths reported

India driving force of Quad, says White House

India driving force of Quad, says White House

During the Melbourne summit, foreign ministers of the countr...

Cities

View All

Cong dissidents yet to start campaigning for candidates

Cong dissidents yet to start campaigning for candidates

Ex-IG Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh vows to end mafia culture

Sidhu roars in Verka

Decoding the psychology of falling in love

Even basic amenities are elusive to residents in this constituency

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Punjab Govt misled us: Pensioners

Only 14% children turn up as schools reopen in city

Only 14% children turn up as schools reopen in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali fresh case count below 100

Chandigarh: Walk-in OPDs resume, 6,738 patients show up in 3 major govt hospitals

Riding stolen car, five attempt robbery in Chandigarh

Teachers overstaying deputation on Chandigarh radar

Covid: DCGI panel clears Corbevax for 12-18 age group

Covid: DCGI panel clears Corbevax for 12-18 age group

ABG a/c became NPA during Congress rule: Nirmala Sitharaman

Doaba’s Valentine date with three big names

Doaba's Valentine date with three big names

BSP vote set to split in Adampur

It's a battle of turncoats, hockey legends

Students form human chains to spread voting awareness

Shobha yatra: Traffic diversions in Phagwara

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi, others flay incident

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi, others flay incident

Murderous attack on security guard cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

4 thieves arrested, 12 two-wheelers recovered in Ludhiana

Man nabbed with 1,800 bottles of smuggled liquor in Ludhiana

Simarjit Singh Bains’ supporter accuses police of registering FIR against dead man

‘We aim to make state drug-free’: Raghav Chadha

We aim to make Punjab drug-free: Raghav Chadha

Schoolteacher assaulted by students, hospitalised

Cops mute spectators as political bike, car rallies flout traffic norms

Nigerian woman arrested with 1.75 kg of heroin

New policy aimed at handing over education to corporate sector, say students, teachers