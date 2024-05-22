Two FCI depot workers held for taking Rs 50K bribe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 21

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today arrested two workers of the FCI depot at Mullanpur Dakha red-handed for accepting Rs 50,000 bribe from a rice sheller owner.

The suspects were identified as Pankaj Kumar and Varinder.

As per information, owner of Gurparsad Rice Mill Bawandeep Singh had complained to the CBI that the two workers were demanding bribe to store rice in the godown. Accordingly, the CBI laid a trap and nabbed the suspects.

The department also detained a clerk of a private company and started questioning him in the case.

