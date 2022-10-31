 Two-fold jump in dengue cases in a month : The Tribune India

Malaria also on the rise, no case of chikungunya infection reported so far in district

Two-fold jump in dengue cases in a month

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, October 30

The dreaded dengue fever, a mosquito-borne viral disease occurring in tropical and subtropical areas, is spreading its tentacles fast as the cases of this vector-borne disease have more than doubled in the district during the past one month, the official figures have revealed.

While the cases of malaria are also on the rise, no case of chikungunya, which is a viral disease transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes, has been reported in Ludhiana so far, the Health Department has confirmed.

Efforts on to contain spread

I have reviewed the situation arising out of dengue, malaria and other vector-borne diseases in the district and have directed the departments concerned to join hands for undertaking a concerted campaign to contain the further spread of such cases in the district. —SURABHI MALIK, DEPUTY COMMISSIONER

The gravity of the situation can be gauged from the fact that the number of confirmed dengue patients in the district has shot up from 116 on September 30 to 359 on October 29, which is an increase of almost 210 per cent. The count of suspected cases of dengue has gone up from 1,660 on September 30 to 2,167 on October 29, an addition of around 31 per cent within one month.

These figures exclude the 353 patients of other districts who had tested positive for dengue in Ludhiana.

Similarly, the confirmed cases of malaria have also risen. The district had 19 confirmed cases on September 30, which shot up to 25 on October 29. This is the highest tally in the district during the past three years.

Taking stock of the situation, the Deputy Commissioner, Surabhi Malik, has directed district officials of all departments concerned – Health, Public Health, and Municipal Corporation – to take immediate steps to check the further spread of the vector-borne diseases in the district.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur Sohal told The Tribune that a massive test, trace, and treat campaign was being undertaken by the Health Department to check the spread of dengue and malaria cases in the district.

She said 20 fresh cases of dengue were confirmed in the district on Saturday. These included 10 native and 10 outsider patients. However, no fresh case of malaria was reported in the district during the past 24 hours after two patients had tested positive on Friday.

With this, the total of dengue cases has reached 712, which includes 359 local residents and 353 from outside the district. Of these, 46 seriously ill patients are admitted to various private health institutions in the district while 130 hospitalised patients have been discharged following recovery. No death due to dengue has been reported in the district so far.

Dr Sohal said as many as 2,528 samples have so far been tested for dengue while 1,33,684 houses and 2,29,622 containers have been inspected to check breeding of the dengue mosquito larvae.

Following their detection in 1,301 houses and 1,341 containers, as many as 1,872 challans, including 1,117 by the Health Department and 755 by the MC, have been issued against the violators.

She said adequate arrangements have been made at all government institutions to test and treat dengue and malaria patients, with 95 beds reserved for dengue patients in the district.

Urban areas reporting more cases

The urban areas of the district are more prone to dengue spread as compared to rural areas. Of the total 353 confirmed local patients of dengue, 265 are from urban areas while villages have reported only 94 cases so far. Among the urban areas, Ludhiana city has reported the maximum of 227 dengue cases, followed by Khanna with 37 cases and Jagraon with one case. In the rural areas, Raikot has registered three dengue patients, Samrala seven, Hathur three, Koom Kalan 16, Maloud 8, Machhiwara seven, Manupur 21, Payal four, Sahnewal 18, Sidhwan Bet one and Sudhar has so far reported six cases.

The urban areas have so far reported 13 malaria cases, all from Ludhiana city, while 12 patients have tested positive for malaria in rural areas, including seven in Sahnewal, four in Koom Kalan, and one in Pakhowal.

5th worst-hit district

Ludhiana is the fifth worst-hit district in the state when it comes to dengue spread. While Mohali is on the top with the maximum of 1,071 confirmed, 9,815 suspected cases and one dengue death, Ropar ranks second with 626 confirmed, 1,619 suspected and one dengue death. Pathankot, with 580 confirmed and 2,233 suspected cases, and Fatehgarh Sahib, with 409 confirmed and 1,307 suspected dengue patients, are on the third and fourth spots, respectively.

