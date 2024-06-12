Two-fold spike in maternal deaths alarming, says Health Department

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, June 11

The state Health Department is concerned about a two-fold increase in maternal mortality. Civil surgeons and other officials have been instructed to review records of high-risk pregnancies and call them at random to ensure they are receiving quality care and treatment.

What makes pregnancy high risk Sometimes a high-risk pregnancy can happen due to a medical condition you have before pregnancy. Or a medical condition may develop during pregnancy that raises the risk of problems. The following factors could lead to a high-risk pregnancy: Age: Younger than 20 and older than 35

Lifestyle: Drinking, smoking and drugs

Health problems: High blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, epilepsy, thyroid conditions, heart or blood disorders, poorly controlled asthma and infections

Aam Aadmi Clinic doctors and community health officials at health and wellness facilities are receiving basic antenatal care training in order to detect high-risk pregnancies, maintain correct records, and follow-up on these patients on a regular basis.

In April, 14 maternal fatalities were reported in the state, with the number rising to 28 in May.

During a recent inspection at Primary Health Centre, Manuke, Civil Surgeon Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh discovered the staff did not have the contact information for the high-risk pregnant ladies, and that 27 high-risk pregnancies were registered with them, but none were followed up on by the staff.

A similar issue was discovered at the Community Health Centre in Hatur, where the personnel lacked the contact information for high-risk pregnancy cases and did not have a complete treatment record.

“A high-risk pregnancy indicates that the mother or baby is more likely to experience a health issue prior to, following, or during birth. It is critical to seek early maternal and prenatal treatment for high-risk pregnancies.

A previous medical condition, foetal difficulties or anomalies, or critical care issues can all contribute to high-risk pregnancies, according to a DMCH gynaecologist.

The District Health Department has instructed all health institutions to closely monitor high-risk pregnancies, do regular follow-ups, and call them to inquire about their health and well-being.

