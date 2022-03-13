Two fresh cases in district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 12

Two persons tested positive for Covid, while no death due to the disease was reported in the district today.

A total of 1,09,737 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,277 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients today was 97.89 per cent. There were 33 active cases in the district and 32 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present there is only one Covid patient admitted to government hospitals.

Till date, a total of 33,61,258 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 32,36,794 were found negative.

Samples of 4,348 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.