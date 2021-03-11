Two fresh cases in district

Ludhiana, May 16
Two persons tested positive for Covid, while no death due to the disease was reported in the district today.
A total of 1,09,913 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,280 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.
The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.90 per cent in the district today. There were 25 active cases in the district and 24 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.
At present one Covid patient is admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana.
Till date, a total of 35,50,922 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 34,26,242 were found negative.
Samples of 1,982 suspected Covid patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.
