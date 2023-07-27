Two fresh cases of dengue confirmed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 26

On Wednesday, two new cases of dengue were confirmed in the district. As per the Civil Surgeon’s office, one patient is from Sarabha Nagar and the other is from Maloud.

According to the Health Department, there have been a total of 10 confirmed dengue cases in the district till now. Additionally, 43 cases were reported from other districts and 14 from different states.|

Health Department officials said 319 suspected dengue cases had also come to light. Moreover, they found mosquito larvae, which can spread dengue, in 739 containers.

