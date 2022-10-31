Two fresh Covid cases in district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 30

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, two persons tested positive for Covid and no loss of life was reported due to the virus in the district on Sunday.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said 1,13,601 persons have tested positive and 3,018 patients have lost their lives to the virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Sunday, there were 14 active cases, of which 12 have been asked to isolate themselves at their homes while two patients admitted to a hospital.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid patients is 97.33 per cent. Till date, a total of 40,23,838 samples have been taken, of which 38,94,939 were found negative. Samples of 1,575 suspected patients were sent for testing today.