Two fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, October 16

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, two persons tested positive for Covid and no loss of life was reported due to the virus in the district on Sunday.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said 1,13,571 persons have tested positive and a total of 3,017 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus so far.

On Sunday, there were 15 active cases and all patients have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is 97.33 per cent.Till date, a total of 40,05,596 samples have been taken, of which 38,76,730 were found negative.

Samples of 1,623 suspected patients were sent for testing on Sunday, the results of which are expected shortly. —TNS