Two friends die, one gets critically injured after speeding car hits them at Khanna

Ludhiana, May 22

Tragedy struck three friends on Sunday night when a speeding car hit them on the Samrala road in Khanna, resulting in the death of the two and leaving the third person seriously injured. The driver of the car also sustained injuries.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Sunday when the three friends, Gurpreet Singh (25), Balwinder Singh, and Taranvir Singh, aka Tanu, were sitting near the entrance of shops on the Samrala road in Khanna. Gurpreet and Taranvir lost their lives in the mishap. Meanwhile, critically injured Balwinder has been shifted to a hospital in Chandigarh from a city hospital where he is under treatment.

Gurdeep Singh (28), the brother of Gurpreet, filed a complaint against the car driver, after which the police registered an FIR. Gurdeep said his younger brother Gurpreet had returned from Bahrain only 15 days ago.

He alleged that the driver of the speeding white Hyundai Verna car hit his vehicle with his brother and his friends who were sitting outside shops. The accident occurred due to the driver’s negligence.

After the accident, Gurdeep, along with his friend, arranged a private vehicle to transfer the body of his brother Gurpreet and Balwinder to the Civil Hospital, Khanna, while Taranvir was taken to a nursing home. Gurpreet was declared dead during the treatment at the hospital and Taranvir, who was referred to SPS Hospital, Ludhiana, also lost his life. Seriously injured Balwinder was referred to a hospital in Chandigarh for treatment.

The driver of the speeding vehicle, Achhardeep Singh, is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Ludhiana.

A case has been registered against the car driver at the Khanna City-1 police station under Sections 279, 337, 338, 427, and 304-A of the IPC. The police said a probe was underway.

An empty liquor bottle was allegedly lying in the car that suffered significant damages on its front side.

