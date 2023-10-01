Two get 10-year RI for rape

Legal Correspondent
Ludhiana September 30
The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Harbans Singh Lekhi has convicted Gurjinder Singh, a resident of Manuke village, and a woman of Agwarh Daala village, Jagraon, in a rape case.
They were sentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) in the case. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each upon the accused.
According to prosecution, a case was registered on June 13, 2022, at the Jagraon police station on the complaint of the girl. The complainant had told the police that she was staying at her maternal uncle’s house. On June 4, 2023, her maternal aunt persuaded her to go to the house of a known woman. When she, along with her aunt, reached the house of the woman, the latter or any family member of the woman were not present. The victim’s aunt pushed her into a room, where Gurjinder was already present.
The accused grabbed her forcefully and raped her. Afterwards, her aunt came to the room. The accused threatened to kill her and her family if she told anyone about the incident.
When she returned to her house in Barnala, she told her mother about the incident. Following which, they approached the police for registration of a case against the accused. After registering the case, the duo were arrested by the police. In court, the accused pleaded innocence and said they were falsely implicated in the case. However, on the basis of the evidence in the court, it convicted the duo.
