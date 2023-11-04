Two get 10-year RI for smuggling heroin

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana November 3

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge KK Goyal has sentenced Varinder Thakur, a resident of Bhamia Kalan, and Vikram Singh of Jamalpur to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh each upon both convicts.

The police recovered 455 gm of heroin from the accused while they were smuggling the contraband.

The prosecution apprised the court that the case was registered at the STF police station in Mohali on October 15, 2019, under Sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act and Section 473 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). As per prosecution, on October 15, 2019, the Special Task Force, Ludhiana, had set up a nakabandi on a tip-off. The police stopped the accused on the basis of suspicion. During checking, the police recovered 455 gm of heroin from the accused. It was the commercial quantity, according to NDPS Act. The police arrested the accused and presented a charge sheet against them in the court. However, during trial the accused claimed themselves innocent. After hearing the arguments of both sides and going through evidence, the court awarded the punishment to both accused.