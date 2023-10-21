Two get 10-yr jail in drug case

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 20

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge KK Goyal has convicted Sonu (35) and Malkeet Singh (39), a resident of New Rajpura, Ladhowal, Ludhiana, on the charge of smuggling heroin.

The duo were ordered to undergo sentence of 10 years. Fine of Rs 1 lakh each was also imposed upon the convicts.

Delivering the verdict, the court held that the prosecution had successfully proved the charge levelled against the accused beyond any shadow of doubt. It also declined the plea of leniency raised by the suspect.

Special Task Force (STF), narcotics in-charge, Harbans Singh, said on Feburary 13, 2018, a team of the STF was going from Noorpur Bet village towards New Rajpura village in connection with patrolling and checking of drug smugglers. When the police reached near a water tank on the road adjacent to a river at the New Rajpura T-point, the accused were coming on a motorcycle.

On seeing the police team, the accused tried to flee. Following suspicion, they were stopped. During search, 600 gm of heroin was seized from Sonu and 400 gm of heroin was recovered from Malkeet Singh.

The accused were arrested and put to trial. The prosecution examined seven witnesses to prove their case. However, during the trial, they pleaded innocence. But after appreciating the evidence on record, the court found them guilty.

