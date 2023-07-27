Two get five-year jail in snatching case

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana July 26

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Ravdeep Singh Hundal has convicted two persons, Ajay and Govinda, alias Rahul, residents of Jaspal Bangar village, near Giaspura, here, in a snatching case.

The duo were ordered to undergo rigorous imprisonment for five years each. A fine of Rs 10,000 each was also imposed on the convicts.

A case was registered against the accused on April 8, 2021, at the Sarabha Nagar police station, following the statement of Ashok Sachar of BRS Nagar.

The complainant had told the police that in the wee hours on the day of the incident, she went to the old Sheetla Mata temple near her house at Sunet. When she was attending the aarti, one of the accused snatched her gold chain worth Rs 70,000. The complainant tried to catch him but failed to do so as one of his accomplices was waiting on his motorcycle outside to escape. Afterwards, both thieves fled the place.

The police checked the CCTV footage of the temple, which helped them in arresting the duo. During the trial, the accused pleaded innocence. But after appreciating the evidence on record and convinced with submissions of the additional public prosecutor, the court found them guilty and sentenced accordingly.