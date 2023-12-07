Two get five-yr RI in graft case

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 6

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Ajit Atri has convicted Avtar Singh, junior technician, and Charanjit Singh, electric pump driver, Municipal Corporation Zone-D, Ludhiana, in a corruption case.

The duo were ordered to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for five years. They were taken into custody and sent to jail. Fine of Rs 10,000 each was also imposed upon the accused persons.

A case against the accused was registered on January 11, 2018, at the Vigilance Bureau (VB) police station following the complaint of Lali Kumar Jain.

The complainant had stated to the VB that he was running a grocery store and residing at Chander Nagar, Civil Lines. In front of his house, there was a plot. The sewerage and water connections in both places of the complainant were already running. He had received water and sewerage bill amounting to Rs 8,861 for the period of October 1, 2017, to March 31, 2018, with regard to his house and same amount for his plot.

The complainant could not pay the bills due to the death of his mother. A few days ago, the accused came to his house. They told his wife that both bills were pending and they had been deputed by the MC to recover the bills. Since he was not present at his house at that time, Avtar gave his mobile number to the wife of the complainant and also told her to ask Lali to contact him otherwise the water and sewerage connections will be disconnected.

On January 1, 2018, the complainant met the accused. They demanded Rs 4,000 as bribe to them. Upon request by the complainant, both of them agreed to do the work by taking Rs 2000. They were apprehended by the VB while taking the bribe.