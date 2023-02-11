Two get life term in murder case, ordered to pay Rs 56.5K fine each

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, Feburary 10

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge, Shiv Mohan Garg, has convicted Parveen Kumar, alias Fauji, and Manoj Kumar, alias Monu, residents of Chauni Mohalla, Ludhiana, on the charges of killing Harish Arora (27) over a dispute.

The duo were sentenced to undergo rigorous life imprisonment. They were also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 56,500 each. The recovered amount would be paid as compensation to the victim’s family.

The court held that the prosecution had successfully proved the guilt of the accused beyond any doubt. The court also declined the plea of leniency raised by the accused.

However, the court acquitted Tarsem Singh, alias Shammi, of Tamkodi village, Samrala; Navneet Singh, Karan Kumar, Balraj Kaur, Deepak Kumar, alias Deepu, all residents of Chauni Mohalla, Ludhiana; Rakesh Kumar of Shahi Mohalla, Rachna of Sagar Vihar, Chuharpur Road, Haibowal Kalan, Ludhiana, with the observation that the charges levelled against them were not proved.

Additional public prosecutor Hardip Singh apprised that a case against the accused was registered on May 9, 2015 at the Salem Tabri police station following a statement of Renu Arora, the mother of the victim.

The complainant had stated to the police that her daughter, Rachna, had eloped with Manoj Kumar. Accused Karan and Tarsem had called the complainant and her son to the office of Navneet Singh, the accused who was running an office of the Democratic Human Rights at Chauni Mohalla. When the complainant and her son reached there, no compromise took place, but other accused Rachna, Manoj Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Parveen Kumar, Rakesh Kumar and Jaswinder Kaur caused injuries to the complainant and her son. When the complainant and her son ran away from the spot in their car, all the accused by chasing them wrongfully restrained their car and hurled brick bats and stones towards them. One stone hurled by Manoj Kumar hit the head of Harish Arora due to which he died. Thereafter, they pulled out Harish Arora from the car and caused him injuries. Later, Harish had died.

During the trial, the accused had pleaded innocence. But after appreciating evidence on record, the court had found them guilty.