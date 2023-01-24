Two get RI for possessing intoxicating medicines

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 23

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Shiv Mohan Garg has convicted Rishi Arora, a resident of Ward 3, Bagha Purana, Moga, in a narcotics case. He was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 15 years. He was also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 3.5 lakh.

Another accused Prabhjot Singh, a resident of Nanakpura Mohalla, Moga, has been ordered to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 12 years. He has also been directed to pay a fine of Rs 1.5 lakhs.

Delivering the verdict, the court held that the prosecution had successfully proved the guilt of the accused. The court also declined the plea of leniency raised by the accused.

According to prosecution, a case against the accused was registered at the Jagroan Sadar police station on November 28, 2019. Acting on a tip-off, a police party had laid a nakabandi led by Jagroan CIA police.

The accused were apprehended while coming on a motorcycle. They were found to be possessing 6,000 intoxicating tablets and 2,448 intoxicating capsules. They were arrested and later put to trial.

However, during the trial, the accused pleaded innocence. After appreciating the evidence on record, the court found them guilty.

Another accused, Sukhbir Singh of Bagha Purana, Moga, was acquitted for benefit of doubt.