Two gold for Anand Ishar students

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Aseem and Anshreet, students of Anand Isher Senior Secondary Public School, Chhapar, did their school proud, bagging two gold medals in the WSKO Open Punjab Cup Karate Championship held at Banga. Aseem won the gold in sub- junior category whilst her sister took the gold in the junior U-15 category. Director of the school congratulated the students for the stellar performance.

BCM School ranked No. 1

BCM School is ranked No.1 for co-curricular education in Punjab, in the CBSE category by the jury panel for the North India's School Merit Awards survey conducted by Education Today. North India's School Merit Awards felicitation ceremony will be held on August 31 at Crowne Plaza, Gurgaon, for the winning schools. The list of awardees will be published in Education Today's July edition of the North India's School Ranking (Special Report).

Five-day FDP at CT University

CT University recently hosted a five-day faculty development programme (FDP) under the theme “Nurturing the Academic Fraternity Holistically”. The FDP was a resounding success, aimed at empowering educators and researchers to excel in their teaching, research, and overall professional development. Throughout the five-day programme, resource persons from diverse backgrounds shared their expertise and insights with the participants. Prof Avadhesh Kumar Gupta, dean, academics, CT University, delivered a session on "Academic Delivery and Pedagogical Interventions," setting the tone for the transformative journey that followed.

Havan yajna at Arya College

Arya College, Ludhiana, organised a havan yajna to invoke the blessings of almighty for the forthcoming session . Offerings were made in the pious fire of havan kund and prayers were made for the bright future of the students. Secretary ACMC SM Sharma wished the students a bright academic session ahead. Principal Suksham Ahluwalia motivated the students to work hard in their studies in new session. Staff members of the college were present and showered their love and blessings on the students to keep their morale high.