Two groups clash, exchange gunshots in Sherpur Kalan

Chaos erupted in Sherpur Kalan on Friday night when two groups got into a violent fight and exchange gunshots. The firing caused panic, sending people scrambling for safety. Even shopkeepers also hurriedly closed shops and fled to safer places.

In the midst of the mayhem, a young girl was caught in the crossfire. As she was walking home with her mother, a stray pellet hit her, leaving her injured. She was rushed to the Civil Hospital.

Officials from the Moti Nagar police station reached the scene and checked the CCTV footage.

A resident, Sarabjit Singh, said the two groups had a dispute, which led to the fight. When the firing started, people ran for cover and shops were shut down.

He said his niece, Mary, a Class IX student, was going home with her mother during the incident. She noticed blood on her hand. It’s suspected that a pellet from a gun struck her. She was taken to the Civil Hospital.

He said doctors told him they would come to know if it was a bullet or a pellet after an X-ray of her wrist. If the police check CCTV cameras in the street, they would be able to identify the shooters.

Moti Nagar police station SHO inspector Veerinder Singh confirmed that that shots were fired but so far they had not identified the suspects who exchanged fire.

He said they were currently checking the CCTV footage and hope to identify the shooters soon.

He said four empty cartridges and two bullets were recovered from the scene. The suspects came on motorcycles. Soon, they would be nabbed.