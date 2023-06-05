Two groups clash over trivial issue

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 4

Members of two groups clashed over some dispute at a temple at Kidwai Nagar here on Sunday.

BJP leader Parveen Bansal was part of one of the groups. He and other members suffered minor injuries in the clash that occurred on the premises of the temple.

Both parties had lodged police complaints and the police have launched a probe in the matter.

Bansal said he, along with some like-minded people, was making preparations for holding a havan at the temple this morning. Since the temple priest had recently breathed his last, the priest’s son is looking after the temple.

“Today when we were making arrangements for the hawan, the priest’s son started playing loud music to trouble us. When we asked him to stop the music, he did not listen and instead, called his aides who attacked us,” he said.

The BJP leader alleged that he called the police to the spot.

Roshni, a member of the opposite group, told the police that the BJP leader wanted to take full control of the temple and on Sunday, he wanted to organise a havan to show his authority over the temple. She alleged that her family had been serving the temple for the past over 50 years and now the he wanted to evict them from the temple. She demanded that the police should ensure a fair probe into the case.

Later in the evening, Bansal along with his supporters started a dharna outside a Police Division 2 to seek immediate registration of a case against the attackers.