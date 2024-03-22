Two groups clash over trivial issue outside Circuit House

Ludhiana, March 21
The model code of conduct has been implemented and adequate security arrangements have been made by the police to keep the law and order situation under control. The police have also given orders to deposit licensed weapons, however, the late night alleged firing incident reported outside the Circuit House on the Ferozepur road here on Wednesday caused panic among residents.
It is learnt that there was an argument between two groups after a minor collision between two cars following which a person from one of the groups opened fire. Later, passers-by informed the police.
After the incident, ACP (west) Jasveer Murad and PAU police station SHO inspector Bhagtveer Singh reached the scene but before the arrival of police officials, the disputing parties fled in their cars.
The incident occurred around 9 pm yesterday. There was a collision between a Maruti Swift car and another car following which an argument broke out between the two parties. One of the groups had called their companions to the scene after which one of them opened fire. The alleged sound of firing created panic in the surrounding area. Both parties fled the scene in their vehicles.
SHO Bhagtveer Singh said he, along with the police party, had reached the scene. No one came to the police station to lodge any complaint. The police were probing about the reason for the clash and who were the people involved in it. No case was registered so far.
The SHO said it was yet to be confirmed whether firing occurred or not. Local residents, however, said they also heard the sound of firing.
