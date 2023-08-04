Two held after youth dies of drug overdose

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August3

Less than four days since the death of a Manewal youth — Kuldeep Singh (22) — due to a drug overdose, the Machhiwara police claim to have cracked the case. The cops have nabbed two persons in connection with the matter. The suspects — identified as Punjabi songstress Paramjit Kaur and Jagdish, both residents of Samrala — had reportedly supplied some poor-quality drugs to the youth, which is suspected to have claimed his life.

Probe into supply of ‘chitta’ underway It has come to light that the drug powder, ‘chitta’, is made with chemicals that cause intoxication. It seemed that Kuldeep Singh and his companions were also given the chemical powder. An investigation into the trafficking is ongoing

DSP Waryam claimed that Paramjit had long been selling drugs to addicts. Besides, it may be recalled that in August last year, her brother and sister were arrested after a youth that they had supplied drugs to died. Both are currently incarcerated

Samrala Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Waryam Singh and Probationary DSP Mandeep Kaur on Thursday held a press conference vis-à-vis the case.

DSP Waryam said, “Kuldeep had left home on July 29. The body of the youth was found at a graveyard on the Ropar road in Machhiwara the next day.” A drug injection was also recovered from the site, which aroused suspicion of a drug overdose, he added.

The DSP revealed that the kin of the deceased family only came forward to identify the body after they came across some widely shared clips of the corpse found in the graveyard.

DSP Waryam said the police had recovered the mobile phone of the victim, and scoured his call history, which helped them in identifying and nabbing the two suspects. It has been learnt that Kuldeep had bought drugs from Paramjit — who has long been involved in the trade of narcotics — on July 29, the day he went missing. He was accompanied by six others at the graveyard when he consumed the substance, and instantly died of an overdose.

