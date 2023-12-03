Two held for snatching

Ludhiana, December 2
The Focal Point police arrested two snatchers and recovered three mobiles from them.
They have been identified as Avneet Kumar of Mundian Kalan and Gagandeep Arora of Samrala Chowk.
SHO inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, said on November 29, a complaint was lodged by Anuj Kumar that the mobile of his younger brother Reman Kumar (15) was snached by three bike-borne snatchers.
He said after registering a case, the police identified all suspects. Yesterday, the police conducted a raid and nabbed two of the suspects. Three mobiles were also seized from them.
