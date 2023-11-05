Two held for stealing Rs 4 lakh

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 4

The Police Division 4 today claimed to have nabbed two thieves who had stolen Rs 4 lakh from the dickey of a Honda Activa scooter on the Shivpuri road here on October 19.

The suspects have been identified as Simranjit Singh and Amit Verma, both residents of Dugri.

Police officials in a statement issued stated that on October 19, Gagan Aggarwal had withdrawn Rs 4 lakh from the Sundar Nagar branch of the HDFC Bank. Later, he went to an ATM of the SBI on the Shivpuri road. When he came out of the ATM booth, he was shocked to see that the cash kept in his scooter’s dickey was missing. He raised the alarm and informed the police.

Later, when the police started a probe, two scooter-borne persons were seen stealing the money from the vehicle and fleeing the spot in a CCTV footage. The police said after identifying the suspects, Rs 1.5 lakh cash was recovered from the car of Amit. Simranjit said he had lost Rs 1.5 lakh in gambling and he had given Rs 1 lakh to his father Ranjit Singh, police officials said, adding that Simranjit’s father was aware that his son had stolen the money from a scooter and still, he accepted the same. Now, Ranjit was also nominated in the theft case and raids were being conducted to nab him.

Ranjit also had a criminal past as a case of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy was registered against him at the Sarabha Nagar police station in April this year.