Two held on charge of seeking extortion

The Sudhar police have booked a social activist of Akalgarh village and his two companions under Sections 308 (2) and 3 (5) for allegedly demanding extortion.

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The key suspect has been identified as Deepu of Akalgarh, a social activist and a whistle-blower against drug peddling. One of the suspect is a journalist and a panchayat member of Akalgarh village. Deepu, and the third suspect, who is also a journalist, have been arrested by police officials, led by Manohar Lal. The panchayat member is still absconding.

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Perusal of an FIR registered on the statement of Raghbir Singh of South City, Ludhiana, revealed that the suspects had allegedly threatened one of his close relatives, Sikandar Singh, of Akalgarh to either pay them Rs 5-7 lakh or be ready to face consequences in a case of physically and mentally harassing a minor migrant girl.

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The complainant has also provided an audio having conversation of him and the key suspect in which he (Deepu) is demanding money in his and companions’ names.

Meanwhile, the two journalists have denied charges levelled against them and alleged that they had been falsely implicated in the case.

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SHO Gurdeep Singh said Deepu and one of the journalists had been arrested while the third suspect was absconding.