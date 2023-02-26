Two held with 15.2-kg ganja

Ludhiana, February 25
The Meharban police on Friday arrested two persons and seized 15.2 kg of ganja along with Rs 23,400 drug money from their possession.
The suspects have been identified as Vishawnath Yadav, a native of Bihar staying at Jaspal Colony, and Dinesh Kumar of Bihar, at present residing at Sanyas Nagar. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspects.
Investigating officer ASI Surjit Singh said he, along with the police party, was conducting a routine patrolling near Jaspal Colony when on suspicion, the two pedestrians were asked to stop for checking.
“When a polythene carried by them was checked, 15.2 kg ganja was seized. The duo were on the way to deliver narcotics to their clients in the area. The suspects were arrested and a case of smuggling was registered against them,” ASI Surjit Singh said.
He said now, police remand of the suspects would be sought from court so that more smugglers involved in the drug racket could be nabbed.
The Ludhiana police had also arrested four peddlers with 22 kg of ganja on Friday.
