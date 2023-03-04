Two held with 2.6-kg opium

Ludhiana, March 3
The Sadar police today nabbed two persons and seized 2.6 kg of opium from them.
The suspects have been identified as Dhanraj (28) and Hanuman (31), residents of Rajasthan. A case under the NDPS Act was registered.
ASI Gurmeet Singh said a police party was patrolling on the Sua road where two youths were sitting. On suspicion, when the police stopped the vehicle near them, they tried to flee. The police managed to chase them and during checking, 2.6 kg of opium was seized.
