Two held with 44 spools of banned kite-flying string

Ludhiana, January 12
The Ludhiana police yesterday arrested two persons in separate cases and recovered 44 spools of banned kite-flying string from their possession.
The police nabbed Sanjay Kumar of Radha Soami Colony and recovered 20 spools of the deadly string. The investigating officer, ASI Hussan Lal, said a tip-off was received that Sanjay was selling the string at his provisional store and then a police party raided his shop.
In another case, the police nabbed Sham Lal of Phillaur, and recovered 24 spools of the string. The investigating officer, Harmesh Singh, said a police party was conducting a routine patrolling at Manohar Nagar where on suspicion a pedestrian was asked to stop for checking.
The pedestrian was carrying a polythene bag from which the kite string was recovered, the ASI said, adding that the suspect was on the way to deliver the string to his clients. A case was registered against him.
