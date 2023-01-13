Two held with 44 spools of banned kite-flying string

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 12

The Ludhiana police yesterday arrested two persons in separate cases and recovered 44 spools of banned kite-flying string from their possession.

The police nabbed Sanjay Kumar of Radha Soami Colony and recovered 20 spools of the deadly string. The investigating officer, ASI Hussan Lal, said a tip-off was received that Sanjay was selling the string at his provisional store and then a police party raided his shop.

In another case, the police nabbed Sham Lal of Phillaur, and recovered 24 spools of the string. The investigating officer, Harmesh Singh, said a police party was conducting a routine patrolling at Manohar Nagar where on suspicion a pedestrian was asked to stop for checking.

The pedestrian was carrying a polythene bag from which the kite string was recovered, the ASI said, adding that the suspect was on the way to deliver the string to his clients. A case was registered against him.