Two held with 500-gm heroin in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 20

The Special Task Force (STF) of Ludhiana arrested two smugglers and seized 500 gm of heroin from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Harpreet Singh (38) and Harmandeep Singh (36), both residents of Daraha. One of their accomplices, Inderjit Singh (30) of Lopo, Samrala, managed to give the slip to the police. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the duo.

STF Ludhiana range in-charge Inspector Harbans Singh said acting on a tip-off on May 19, the STF team laid a naka at a strategic point near Sahnewal. A car (bearing registration number MP14CC7789) was signalled to stop for checking. One of the occupant in the vehicle managed to escape from the spot while two were nabbed. Heroin was seized from beneath the driver’s seat.

During questioning, Harpreet admitted the he was into the illegal trade for a long time and he was already facing six cases of murder, drug smuggling registered against him in the past. Harmandeep said he was a truck driver and he also had a criminal past. Both of them after coming out on bail continued the notorious trade. The suspects also admitted that they had been buying consignment of heroin from some smugglers in Sahnewal and Ghora Colony in Ludhiana, Harbans said.

He said now, the police remand of the suspects would be sought to bust the entire drug supply line and big smugglers would be arrested soon.