Two held with 7 mobiles, 2 bikes

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The Kotwali police on Saturday arrested two persons and seized seven mobile phones and two motorcycles from them. The suspects have been identified as Preet Kumar of Fatehgarh Sahib and Guddu of Ludhiana. SHO (Kotwali) SI Kuldeep Singh said a tip-off was received that the suspects were running a snatchers’ gang. After getting information about their location, the police conducted a raid and nabbed them. The mobile phones seized from them were snatched from city residents while motorcycles were stolen in the recent past. Police remand of the suspects would be sought to investigate their involvement in snatching incidents reported in the past.