Two held with 8 stolen bikes in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 28

The Ludhiana police arrested two persons and recovered eight stolen motorcycles from them. The suspects have been identified as Pardeep and Damodar Kumar alias Prince, both resident of Juneja colony.

Police officials said Pardeep is a notorious motorcycle thief and has stolen around 50 motorcycles in the past. Yesterday the police received a tip off regarding one of the suspect being on his way to sell a stolen motorcycle. After being caught the suspect confessed to selling stolen motorcycles to one Damodar Kumar who owns a motorcycle repair shop. Acting on this information the cops conducted a raid at Damodar’s shop and recovered stolen motorcycles.

Police officials revealed that a total of eight motorcycles and parts of 15 motorcycles were recovered from both the suspects. Police remand of the suspects would be sought for further questioning so that more recovery of stolen vehicles can be made.

Accused Pardeep has five cases of theft already registered against him by the Ludhiana police.

ADCP Tushar Gupta and ACP Gurdev Singh issued a joint statement in this regard.