Two held with 950-gm heroin

Ludhiana, January 7
The Special Task Force (STF) wing of the Ludhiana Range arrested two persons and seized 950 gm of heroin from their possession.
The duo have been identified as Kushal Kumar (30) of Basti Jodhewal and Shani, alias Shani Kabria (34), of Namdev Colony.
DSP, STF, Davinder Chaudhary, and STF Inspector Harbans Singh issued a joint statement in this regard.
The STF officials said a tip-off was received on Saturday that the suspects were into the heroin smuggling trade and they were on the way to supply drugs to their clients in the Tibba area. A naka was laid at a strategic place where a Honda Activa scooter was stopped for checking. Heroin was seized from the dickey of the scooter and the duo were nabbed. A case was also registered.
During questioning, Kushal said he and his girlfriend were into the heroin smuggling trade for a long time. Shani said he was a junk dealer and along with his business he was indulged in the drug trade. — TNS
Getting supplies on prisoner’s directions
The two suspects confessed that their leader Karan Kalia, at present lodged at the Goindwal jail, was in touch with heroin smugglers and on his directions, they had been receiving the supplies of heroin.
