Two held with ganja, opium

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 31

The Khanna police have arrested two persons and recovered ganja and opium from their possession in separate cases.

In the first incident, the Khanna city police nabbed a man and recovered 20.5 kg of ganja from him on Monday evening. The suspect was identified as Khursheed Ansari of Uttar Pradesh. A case was registered against the suspect under the NDPS Act.

Khanna SSP Ravi Kumar in a statement issued said acting on a tip-off, a naka was laid on the railway road chowk where the suspect was stopped for checking. During checking of his belongings, ganja was seized.

During preliminary investigation, Ansari said he was on the way to deliver a consignment of drugs to his clients. The suspect also admitted that he used to bring drugs from some big smugglers in the neighbouring states, the SSP said. He said now, a police remand of the suspect would be sought from court to investigate his links.

In another case, the Khanna police today nabbed a person, identified as Gudu Lal Gujjar, a resident of Rajasthan, and seized one kg of opium.

The suspect was arrested during a routine checking at Madiala village in Khanna. He was going to deliver narcotics to his clients.

A case was registered against him on Tuesday.