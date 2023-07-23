Two held with heroin, ice drug

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 22

The Ludhiana police yesterday arrested two smugglers and seized 42 gm of ice drug and 150 gm of heroin from their possession.

They were identified as Amit Kumar, alias Ammy, of New Shimlapuri and Mani Singh of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar.

ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran said acting on a tip-off, a team of the anti-narcotics cell laid a naka at a strategic place where the duo were stopped for checking. During search, drugs were seized from them.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them.

Amit remained in jail for three years when one kg of heroin was seized from him in the past and Mani also spent two years in jail after 1.33 lakh intoxicating tablets were recovered from him.

Brothers nabbed with opium

The Ludhiana police on Friday also nabbed two brothers, identified as Kundan Yadav and Gunjan Kumar of Bihar, and seized 1 kg of opium from their possession. Kundan, a truck driver, had brought opium from some smugglers on the directions of his brother. After nabbing Kundan along with the truck from the Sherpur chowk, his brother was also arrested from Fatehgarh Sahib. A case has been registered.