Two held with intoxicants

Our Correspondent

Raikot, July 15

The Ludhiana (Rural) police arrested two drug peddlers from different places on Friday and seized intoxicants from their possession.

Illicit liquor smuggled from surrounding districts and 6 gm of heroin were seized from the suspects identified as Arashdeep Singh of Kamalpura and Lovpreet Singh of Hans Kalan village.

Raikot DSP Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa said the cops, supervised by SI Harpreet Singh, had nabbed Arashdeep Singh from Dadhahur Bridge when he was on his way to deliver 6-gm heroin to some client in a car on late Friday evening.

Another team of cops posted at the Jodhan police station arrested Lovpreet Singh when he was smuggling a consignment of liquor from a neighbouring district on the Pakhowal-Jodhan road. A total of 48 bottles of Rasbhari liquor and the car used by the suspect were seized.