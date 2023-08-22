Two held with intoxicants

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Aug 21

The Ahmedgarh city police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers from different places and recovered intoxicants from their possession. The accused were identified as Akhtar Ali and Raj Khan, both residents of Ward 9 (Ahmedgarh).

DSP Davinder Singh Sandhu said that a police team, under the supervision of SHO (City) Sukhwinder Singh, had arrested the accused when they were going to supply drugs and narcotics to their regular customers.

The police seized 7-gm heroin from the possession of Akhtar Ali while Raj Khan was carrying 150 habit-forming tablets in a plastic envelope.

