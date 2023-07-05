Two honey-trap man, held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 4

The Ludhiana rural police today claimed to have arrested two men on the charge of extorting money from a Dangian resident. Both the suspects had been honey-trapping men with the help of their wives.

Victim was blackmailed On July 1, the two suspects had met with the victim and fibbed to him that woman with whom he had been talking over the phone had tried to take her own life

The duo asked the victim to cough up Rs 1.5 lakh, warning him that they would lodge a police complaint against him if he would not comply. Fearing police action, the victim handed over Rs 50,000 to the suspects. But when the suspects again demanded Rs 70,000 from the victim, he grew suspicious and lodged a police complaint

The police have identified the suspects as Nirmal Singh of Kamalpura and Kamaljit Singh of Mullanpur. Nirmal’s wife Manjit Kaur and the latter’s wife Kulwinder Kaur remain at large.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Ludhiana Rural) Navneet Singh Bains said, “One of the booked women had honey-trapped Balvir Singh of Dangian. She had asked to meet the victim at a spot in Ajitwal, but she was herself a no-show.”

Both the suspects happen to be history-sheeters, with four cases previously registered against them in Moga, Jagraon and Raikot. Further probe would help us ascertain if the suspects have duped more men in the past, the SSP shared.