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Home / Ludhiana / Two illegal call centres busted in Ludhiana

Two illegal call centres busted in Ludhiana

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:19 AM May 15, 2026 IST
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The detained persons are being interrogated and the police are likely to hold a press conference on Friday. File
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The Commissionerate Police reportedly raided and busted two illegal call centres operating on the Ferozepur road and detained many employees.

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Acting on specific intelligence, teams of the Cyber Cell conducted raids on fake call centres located on the Ferozepur road.

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The suspects, many of whom had come from across Punjab and other states after being lured by high salaries, were allegedly targeting residents and foreign nationals, threatening and deceiving them to siphon off lakhs of rupees from their bank accounts.

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Police sources confirmed that a major racket was being run from Ludhiana to dupe people. The police reportedly recovered mobiles, hi-tech laptops and other equipment.

The detained persons are being interrogated and the police are likely to hold a press conference on Friday.

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