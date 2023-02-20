Two killed, 15 hurt as bus rams into stationary truck on highway

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 19

Two persons, including a woman, died while about 15 others suffered injuries after a bus they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck near Khanna on the Ludhiana-Delhi highway this morning.

Driver accused of rash driving

The bus was ferrying workers of a Ludhiana-based spinning mill to their workplace when it met with the tragedy.

The deceased have been identified as Mehma (21) and Sandeep (22), both natives of Gorakhpur. The injured were taken to the Civil Hospital, Khanna, for treatment. Among the 12 injured persons, Mahesh suffered serious injuries and was shifted to a hospital in Ludhiana for treatment while other injured passengers were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Khanna.

As per information, a truck loaded with stell bars had reportedly developed some technical snag last night due to which it’s driver had to park it on the highway itself. On Sunday morning, the bus driver could not notice the truck due to fog and rammed his vehicle into the truck. The collision was so intense that the hanging rebars pierced through the front glass of the bus and hit some of the passengers.

After the accident, nearby residents gathered and helped passengers stuck inside the ill-fated vehicle to come out. They also called an ambulance which took the injured to a hospital in Khanna.

A worker, Pooja Kumari, who was also travelling in the bus, said despite poor visibility, the bus driver was driving in a rash manner. Some passengers had also asked the bus driver to drive slow but he didn’t pay attention to them.

Khanna DSP William Jejji, who visited the spot, said about 25 workers were going to the spinning mill. The driver failed to notice the stationary truck on the highway. When asked about the overloading and hanging steel bars in the parked truck that pierced through the front glass of the bus and became the cause behind two casualties and injuries to some, the DSP said a case under various sections of the IPC was registered against the truck driver, Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Mandi Gobindgarh.