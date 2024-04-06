Two killed after being hit by train

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 5

Two persons died after being run over by a train near the Lalheri road railway bridge in Khanna on Thursday night. Three other persons saved their lives by running away from the railway tracks. They were reportedly drinking alcohol while sitting on the tracks.

The deceased were identified as Satpal (58) and Praveen (38), residents of Azad Nagar, Khanna. Satpal was a mason and Praveen was working as a labourer.

Eyewitnesses told the police that the five persons were consuming alcohol on the railway line and two of them were run over by a goods train.

The railway police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPc in the matter.

