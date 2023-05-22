Two killed after being run over by car in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, May 22
Two people sitting on a roadside bench were killed after they were run over by a car in Punjab's Khanna, about 60 kilometres from here, police said on Monday.
Two people, including the car driver, were injured in the incident, they said.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (Khanna) Karnail Singh said the accident took place around 10 pm on the Khanna-Samrala road on Sunday.
The car driver lost control of the vehicle after hitting a tree and ran over three friends who were sitting on the roadside bench, the police said.
Gurpreet Singh died on the spot, while Tarunveer Singh succumbed to his injuries at a hospital here on Monday. The third person, Balwinder Singh, is undergoing treatment at a hospital here and his condition is stated to be serious, they said.
The car driver, Arshdeep Singh, was rushed to a hospital in Chandigarh, where his condition was stated to be critical, they said.
