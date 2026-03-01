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Home / Ludhiana / Two killed, 5 seriously hurt as cars collide head-on

Two killed, 5 seriously hurt as cars collide head-on

Incident occurred near Sheikhupura village on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:30 AM Mar 26, 2026 IST
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Cops inspect one of the vehicles involved in the mishap in Ludhiana on Wednesday.
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Two persons were killed and five others seriously injured when a Maruti Ritz car and a Maruti Swift car collided head-on near Sheikhupura village on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road on Wednesday.

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The deceased were identified as Gaudin (35), driver of Swift, who died at the scene, and Sirajdin (30), travelling in the same vehicle, who succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital.

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According to the police, the accident occurred when a rear tyre of the Ritz car, coming from the Moga side towards Ludhiana, burst near Sheikhupura village. The driver lost control over the vehicle and the car jumped the road divider and rammed into the oncoming Swift.

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Both vehicles were extensively damaged. Residents used rods to break windows of the vehicles and rescued trapped occupants.

Harshdeep Singh and Devkaran Singh, residents of Ludhiana and occupants of Ritz, and Laldin, Mamusain and Shanu, residents of the Tajpur Road area, who were travelling in Swift, were injured. All were admitted to various hospitals in the city. The occupants travelling in Swift were on their way to Moga to attend a feast when the tragedy occurred.

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A resident of Khasi Kalan, Sipaiya, brother of deceased Sirajdin, said: “They were all going to Moga for a feast. My brother Sirajdin died in the accident. He is survived by three daughters and a son. We do not want to take any action against anyone. Gaudin, who was a milkman, has four sons and a daughter.”

Kin try to take body without autopsy

The family of deceased Sirajdin refused to allow post-mortem examination and tried to take away his body from the Civil Hospital mortuary in a vehicle. The police, however, explained that in road accident cases, the body could only be released after completion of legal formalities, including the autopsy. Doctors had also arrived to prevent the family from taking the body without post-mortem. They said the kin forcibly tried to take the body and law could not permit the same. The police have seized both vehicles and registered a case. Further investigation is on.

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