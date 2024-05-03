Two killed in boiler mishap at Jaspal Bangar rubber factory

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, May 2

Two factory workers were reportedly killed in a boiler when gates of a boiler opened accidentally at a rubber factory in Jaspal Bangar here on Wednesday night. The bodies of the victims have been taken into custody by the Sahnewal police. No case was registered till the filing of the report.

The deceased have been identified as Jagdish Sharma (40) and Kundan Kumar (22), both residents of Bihar, at present residing in New Ram Nagar. Both of them were working at a rubber factory near Jaspal Bangar. They were working in a night shift yesterday when the gates of the boiler opened due to excess heat, leaving the two badly injured. While Jagdish was declared brought dead at SPS Hospital, Kundan succumbed to his injuries early this morning.

Raj Kumar, son of Jagdish Sharma, told this correspondent that his father had been working in the factory for the past five years. “On Wednesday night, I was informed by a local woman that my father had been seriously injured in a mishap at the factory. As I reached the scene, I found my father in a critical condition. He was later declared brought dead by a hospital. We are four siblings. We have been left orphaned by the death of our father,” the wailing son said.

Chowki in-charge Kanganwal Jasvir Singh said the police rushed to the scene after getting information. “The bodies have been taken into custody. We are waiting for their kin to record statements and register the case accordingly,” he said.