Two killed in road accident

Ludhiana, November 2
Two persons were killed in a road accident when the car they were travelling in rammed into a haphazardly parked truck at the Basti Jodhewal chowk here on Tuesday.
The deceased have been identified as Satpal (30), a resident of Rajasthan, and Bunty (35) of Haryana.
Yogesh Kumar, a resident of Haryana, told the police that he, along with Satpal and Bunty, had went to Jammu and Kashmir for some official work in company’s Mahindra Bolero vehicle (HR35 L 4217) and on Tuesday, they were returning to Haryana.
“When we reached near the Jodhewal chowk, our car rammed into a haphazardly parked truck on the road. With the help of locals, Satpal and Bunty were rushed to the Civil Hospital in a serious condition but they were declared brought dead by doctors,” Yogesh said.
The complainant alleged that the accident occurred due to the negligence of the truck driver and a complaint was lodged against him.
Investigating officer ASI Bhupinder Singh said the truck driver, identified as Rahul Pal of Uttar Pradesh, had been arrested. A case under the relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.
